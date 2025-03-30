Councillors voted unanimously to adopt the draft consultation document.
The average rates rise in Whanganui could be far less than expected for 2025/26.
Whanganui District Council has proposed a 2.2% hike in its annual plan, with the public to be consulted between April 1 and April 28.
At a council meeting this week, council chief executive David Langford said “incredibly hard work” had gone into reaching that figure.
An average rise of 6.6% had been predicted.
“Bringing the rates down to this level really strikes the balance between keeping rates affordable for our community, as well as making sure we are investing in our core infrastructure,” Langford said.
The draft consultation document said savings have been made by cancelling the district’s kerbside food scraps service – a rates requirement of $1 million for 2025/26 – and a staff restructure saving $1.2m.
Non-rates revenue, including parking and aquatics, was expected to rise by 20%.
Additional costs included $700,000 in loan funding to establish a proposed housing entity and to accelerate design work for an affordable housing development.
Public consultation runs from April 1 to April 28.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.