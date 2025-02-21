There were more than 44,000 visitors to Whanganui’s Sarjeant Gallery between November 9 last year and the end of January. Photo / NZME
The final cost of Whanganui’s Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment will be revealed in May, with the total expected to be about $76 million.
That is an increase of just under $700,000 from the last forecast, made at the end of October.
A report from project director Gaye Batty said there were extra costs for landscaping, external works and signage (up $210,000 from October), and direct costs because the project took longer, including contract works insurance and fees (an extra $201,000).
Event opening costs were forecast at $75,000 last October but came in at $108,602.
Whanganui District Council’s contribution stands at 27.5% of the total cost.
Batty said the final financial report for the redevelopment would be completed after the last account, which is expected in May, came through.
“Our attention is now on closing out defects, transitioning all of our systems across to a property manager and working on obtaining our final code of compliance certificate,” she said.
“Then, we’ll move on to a project review and lessons learned and we’ll have the outcomes of that reported mid-year.
“The objective is to identify ways to improve for future projects.”
