The redeveloped gallery is scheduled to open on November 9. Photo / NZME
Costs continue to head north for Whanganui’s Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment, with the latest forecast up by $850,000.
The mid range expenditure forecast now sits at $71,552,014, with the high range at $72,842,000.
At mid range, Whanganui ratepayers would contribute $18.23 million - 25.5% of the total redevelopment cost.
A report from project director Gaye Batty to Whanganui District Council’s operations and performance committee said the main contractor, McMillan & Lockwood, had notified her that sub-contractors had started to submit proof of claims for labour and material cost escalations.
The main contract terms allowed for reasonable cost escalations to be considered, it said.
He said a number of new people had been recruited to gallery roles, including head of development Nicky Manthel.
“She will be leading fundraising and a number of other fundraising strategies and initiatives, working along the trust board to ensure we can deliver programmes at the highest level we can, with the minimum impact on rates,” he said.
“We would love to share it everyone as soon as we can because it’s already looking spectacular.”
