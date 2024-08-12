The project had entered its final phase, with “most variation costs now known”, but a paint adhesion issue under the original gallery’s dome was yet to be resolved.

“The Resene chemist is providing technical advice and testing is under way,” the report said.

“An alternative solution using a different plaster formulation is also being tested.”

In May, the ratepayers’ contribution was set to be just over $17m, up from the $15.68m estimated last October.

Gallery director Andrew Clifford told the committee the opening, scheduled for November 9, would be worth the wait.

He said a number of new people had been recruited to gallery roles, including head of development Nicky Manthel.

“She will be leading fundraising and a number of other fundraising strategies and initiatives, working along the trust board to ensure we can deliver programmes at the highest level we can, with the minimum impact on rates,” he said.

Sarjeant Gallery director Andrew Clifford. Photo / NZME

Batty’s report said mauri stones from the Sarjeant on the Quay were relocated by Te Rūnanga o Tūpoho back to Pukenamu Queen’s Park on July 1 as part of a blessing for gallery staff to re-enter the buildings.

“Gallery staff can now access the new building and have restricted access to the link and heritage buildings.”

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan asked whether volunteers were being sought for operations at the gallery.

“The operating cost of about $4m is obviously quite a cost pressure on our ratepayers,” she said.

Clifford said there was a base level of staff required and that had been set through the council’s long-term plan.

“That really is a minimum in order to be able to operate the gallery in a professional manner,” he said.

“We have the likes of the Friends [of the Sarjeant Gallery] and other volunteer organisations in the community which make it possible to run on that basis.

“We will certainly be looking to make good use of that. It saves us having to staff every little nook and cranny of the building.”

Batty said landscaping work around the gallery would finish at the end of October.

Vehicle access to the Davis Library next door is currently restricted due to the work.

Staff planned to have the gallery’s cafe fully operational at the time of the opening.

The report said an operator had been identified.

“Originally planned to operate as a stand-alone business, an alternative operating model was required following the withdrawal of a previously interested party.

“A council report is being prepared requesting the chief executive [David Langford] be given the delegated authority to proceed.”

Clifford said there would be a public opening ceremony on November 9 and a weekend of community activations in and around the gallery.

“There will be further talks, tours and activities over the following weeks to get a good spread over a particular period of time,” he said.

Councillor Charlie Anderson asked whether elected members would get a “sneak preview” before the gallery opened to the public.

“We’ve been through two or three times and now it’s getting to the good bit,” he said.

Clifford said staff would “see what we can do”.

“We would love to share it everyone as soon as we can because it’s already looking spectacular.”

