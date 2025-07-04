A new exhibition Our Places of Worship, a collaboration between the Whanganui Camera Club and Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust, is open at Whanganui Regional Museum. Photo / Karen Hughes, Whanganui Regional Museum

A photographic exhibition of churches and places of worship has opened at the Whanganui Regional Museum.

The exhibition, Our Places of Worship, combines print and digital photography captured in 2024 in the wider Whanganui region. It is a collaboration between the Whanganui Camera Club and Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust.

Featuring the work of 24 club photographers, the project documents 70 sites of architectural significance, with more than 2000 digital images. The images have been archived in the Alexander Heritage and Research Library/Te Rerenga mai o te Kāuru. Of these, 40 prints are on display, alongside a digital display of about 200 images.

The original print exhibition unveiled last year at the Whanganui Arts Centre was curated by Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery director Andrew Clifford, architects and Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust members Bruce Dickson and Denis McGowan, and Beverley Sinclair and John Smart from the Whanganui Camera Club.