Photographic exhibition Our Places of Worship opens at Whanganui Regional Museum

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

A new exhibition Our Places of Worship, a collaboration between the Whanganui Camera Club and Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust, is open at Whanganui Regional Museum. Photo / Karen Hughes, Whanganui Regional Museum

A photographic exhibition of churches and places of worship has opened at the Whanganui Regional Museum.

The exhibition, Our Places of Worship, combines print and digital photography captured in 2024 in the wider Whanganui region. It is a collaboration between the Whanganui Camera Club and Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust.

