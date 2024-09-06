Councillor Rob Vinsen said the reason the council-led model was being discussed was potential operators did not want to take the risk.
“If there is a need for a cafe there, a commercial operator will take it up,” he said.
“If supporters of the gallery want a cafe there, well, let them fund it. Let them put their volunteers in and man this cafe.”
O’Hagan said the identified operator had a “pretty solid” track record.
“On top of the standard performance and quality measures in any contract, we have confidence in the individual.”
Duncan, Vinsen and councillors Michael Law and Philippa Baker-Hogan voted against the plan, with Melser, Chandulal-Mackay, Whanganui District Mayor Andrew Tripe, Deputy Mayor Helen Craig and councillors Glenda Brown, Peter Oskam, Ross Fallen and Kate Joblin in favour.
