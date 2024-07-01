He told Local Democracy Reporting the pay freeze was in place for a minimum of two years – “longer if the economic conditions haven’t improved”.
Langford’s salary is benchmarked by remuneration advisors Strategic Pay, which specialises in pay rates for top executives, including in local government.
The salary was reasonable, Tripe said.
“He’s paid at a fair rate for a council of this size. Other chief executives of bigger councils are paid more and smaller council chief executives are paid less.
“To attract strong chief executives is very difficult and we’re very fortunate to have a chief executive that is energetic, future-focused and delivers for our community.
“This is his first time in a chief executive role and he’s doing an outstanding job. We’re very lucky to have him.”
Langford’s pay freeze contributed to $1 million of efficiency savings made in the 2023/24 financial year.
Other contributors were an ongoing vacancy management programme targeting 6% savings from total salary budgets, as well as deferring ICT and other projects, and reducing the size of council’s vehicle fleet.
A further $1m efficiency savings target has been set for 2024/25.
Additional and increasing efficiency savings targets have been pegged to every financial year of the 10-year Long-Term Plan, Langford said.