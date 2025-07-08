“The statutory actions will be in place until we are satisfied that NZICPA has reduced the ratio of instructors to learners, improved planning and scheduling, and increased governance and management oversight of training operations.”

Last month, the Chronicle reported there were about 140 students at the academy, with 108 from Indian airline IndiGo.

NZICPA has a contract to train 200 IndiGo students through to December next year.

The CAA has suspended the academy’s Part 141-Aviation Training Organisation certification until at least July 23, meaning flight training remains off-limits.

There has been no flight training since May 23.

On Monday, NZICPA chairman Matt Doyle said ground training “remains under way” at the academy and its first aircraft, ZK-CTQ, has completed its inspection.

Board director Craig Compain had moved into an executive role, Doyle said.

Former chief executive Gerard Glanville resigned last month.

McMahon said NZQA recognised that the academy was committed to supporting current learners to complete their qualifications quickly, while ensuring those qualifications would be of high quality.

“NZQA will stay actively engaged with NZICPA to monitor their progress against meeting the conditions, and continues to work closely with CAA and other agencies.

“Our investigation has also found that student accommodation and food broadly reflected their contracts with NZICPA, with NZICPA voluntarily taking action where improvements are needed.”

The academy operates two accommodation facilities – Hato Hōhepa (formerly the Nazareth Rest Home) and College Estate (the former Collegiate Motor Inn).

“NZQA will now be focusing on monitoring NZICPA’s progress against the conditions and ensuring the necessary improvements are made,” McMahon said.

“I would like to thank NZICPA’s learners for raising their concerns, staff and management for supporting NZQA’s investigation, and CAA for their advice and expertise in aircraft training best practice.”

