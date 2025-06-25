Compain said he and NZICPA board chairman Matt Doyle attended a Whanganui District Council meeting on Tuesday, with the council reiterating its financial support “as we navigate this process”.

“This is a positive and encouraging outcome, and we are grateful for their continued confidence in us,” Compain said.

“We understand that everyone is seeking clarity during this uncertain time, and the board remains committed to keeping the team informed as new developments arise.”

Compain said the academy had submitted an assurance plan to the CAA and was awaiting a response.

In a statement to the Chronicle last week, the CAA said when an organisation had its Part 141 certification suspended “they cannot operate as an approved Aviation Training Organisation to carry out the training courses listed on the schedule of conditions while the suspension is in place”.

Of the approximately 140 students at the academy, 108 are part of the IndiGo cadet programme.

In 2023, the NZICPA signed a deal with the IndiGo airline to train 200 students through to December next year.

IndiGo students are charged $29,400 for pastoral care (food, accommodation and travel) as part of their 15-month Commercial Pilot Licence course.

Their food and accommodation is being covered by the academy while planes are grounded.

Earlier this month, former NZICPA chief executive Gerard Glanville said that funding would come from cashflow in the business.

Glanville’s resignation was announced by the academy on June 17.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe told the Chronicle this week funding to cover food and accommodation was coming from a $10.3 million funding package signed off by the council in 2023.

“The package is covering any additional costs but, obviously, the more delays there are, the more that envelope is used up,” he said.

“At this stage, it’s all being accounted for. We [the council] haven’t put any more money in.”

Tripe said the suspension extension “could have been far worse”.

“People are working very hard on getting the right outcome for Whanganui, but the safety and wellbeing of the students is first and foremost.

“A lot of it is about talking and listening to them, and understanding what their needs are – the relational stuff.”

Last week, academy trainee pilot Shahad Parammal said students were “in the dark” about what came next.

He told the Chronicle on Wednesday that communication between the academy and students had since improved.

Students fully supported acting chief flying instructor Preeti Sinha and deputy chief flying instructor Rob McGechan, Parammal said.

“We still don’t know how the future looks, but at least we are getting regular updates and more details, and that’s a good thing.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.