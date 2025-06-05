The academy's fleet is "undergoing a comprehensive airworthiness review". Photo / NZME
The chief flying instructor at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy in Whanganui has resigned, along with two of its directors.
In an email to students on May 31, academy (NZICPA) chief executive Gerard Glanville said chief flying instructor Jacob Booth was no longer with the organisation, and deputychief instructors Rob McGechan and Preeti Sinha were now acting chief flying instructors.
According to the Companies Register, NZICPA directors Phil Jacques and Jonathan Cameron resigned on May 23 and May 27 respectively.
Jacques began as director on January 30 and Cameron began on February 19.
Matthew Doyle remains as board chairman, with Craig Compain as a director.
Glanville, Booth and Doyle could not be reached for comment.
