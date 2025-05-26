The academy started operating in 2017, with the council as a 100% shareholder.
“It’s got its own board and management team, but, as councillors, we are expecting meticulous attention to safety from all our CCOs,” Tripe said.
A report from Holdings chair Carolyn van Leuven to the council’s council-controlled organisations and economic development committee in April said a twin-engine DA42 had been bought for the academy.
“NZICPA had previously identified the risk associated with operating only one twin-engine trainer, which was realised when our only DA42 was out of action for five weeks during scheduled maintenance and the shortage in New Zealand of rental DA42’s,” it said.
At that meeting, NZICPA chairman Matthew Doyle said there were 141 students at its accommodation facilities, with 26 instructors.
Glanville’s letter said no charges would be made to cadets for accommodation or food during the investigation, starting from May 23 “to the date that a cadet resumes flight training”.
“We are also permitted to lease aircraft not included in the prohibition notice,” it said.
“These will operate under the maintenance control of their respective owners until NZICPA’s system is rectified and approved.”
