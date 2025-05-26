“This action has been taken under Section 314 of the Civil Aviation Act 2023, due to concerns around maintenance practises and the record-keeping processes,” it said.

“The prohibition applies to all flight operations and was deemed necessary to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the public.

“Ground-based training and instructional activities remain unaffected and will continue as scheduled.”

Glanville told the Chronicle that the CAA chose to investigate following concerns raised through “anonymous reporting”.

“There is a general prohibition of using our aircraft while they [CAA] determine if there’s a safety aspect to it or not.

“We cannot use our current aircraft fleet, but the Part 141 licence we have is not suspended.

“We are not shut down. They are just investigating whether there is a wider problem with the maintenance of our aircraft.”

The academy is funded by the Whanganui District Council and operates under the council’s financial arm - Whanganui District Holdings.

In 2023, the NZICPA signed a deal with Indian airline IndiGo to train 200 new cadets up to December 2026.

Ten second-hand planes, costing $2.78 million in total, were added to the fleet last year.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said he had a meeting scheduled with the NZICPA board and chief executive for this afternoon.

“We are just trying to gather as much information as we can,” he said.

“The wellbeing and safety of students is a priority.”

The academy started operating in 2017, with the council as a 100% shareholder.

“It’s got its own board and management team, but, as councillors, we are expecting meticulous attention to safety from all our CCOs,” Tripe said.

Gerard Glanville says the academy is "not shut down". Photo / NZME

A report from Holdings chair Carolyn van Leuven to the council’s council-controlled organisations and economic development committee in April said a twin-engine DA42 had been bought for the academy.

“NZICPA had previously identified the risk associated with operating only one twin-engine trainer, which was realised when our only DA42 was out of action for five weeks during scheduled maintenance and the shortage in New Zealand of rental DA42’s,” it said.

At that meeting, NZICPA chairman Matthew Doyle said there were 141 students at its accommodation facilities, with 26 instructors.

The council is building a $3.6m partial parallel taxiway from the academy’s hangar to the main runway to mitigate safety issues such as backtracking (back taxiing).

Glanville’s letter said no charges would be made to cadets for accommodation or food during the investigation, starting from May 23 “to the date that a cadet resumes flight training”.

“We are also permitted to lease aircraft not included in the prohibition notice,” it said.

“These will operate under the maintenance control of their respective owners until NZICPA’s system is rectified and approved.”

