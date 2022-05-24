Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy boss ready to lead pilot academy back to strength

4 minutes to read
Gerard Glanville is a commercial pilot for aeroplanes and helicopters. Photo / Bevan Conley

Gerard Glanville is a commercial pilot for aeroplanes and helicopters. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The new New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy chief executive Gerard Glanville says emerging from the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic is "like getting out of boxing ring".

"You're a little bit punched

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.