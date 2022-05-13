Whanganui's New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy chief operating officer Ray Nelson (left) with new chief executive Gerard Glanville. Photo / Supplied

There was good news for Whanganui's New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy this week: the country's borders are set to fully reopen two months earlier than expected.

Incoming chief executive Gerard Glanville said about 15 students were waiting to come into the country under the aviation student border exemption.

The date shift didn't bring that process about any sooner, but it gave the academy access to recruitment earlier, Glanville said.

"As an official announcement, it also gives us more credibility for students who are waiting to see, of which there are a lot."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday the new date of July 31. International students can enrol to study in New Zealand from then.

There were currently 60 students at the academy, Glanville said. The goal for the end of 2024 was to boost that number to 200.

"In line with this border announcement, it's about establishing that recruitment of additional students to get us in line with our projected managed growth profile into 2023/24.

"Now, students can start thinking about New Zealand again, and more seriously.

"Bringing this forward two months is very significant in terms of getting them on the books earlier."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the international education sector had "done it tough" over the past few years.

"Prior to the pandemic, it was worth several billion dollars to our country and education providers.

"This early reopening will be seen as great news for our universities, our polytechnics and wānanga, as well as for our schools, English language schools, and for private training providers."

There are 18 staff at the flight academy, made up of instructors, administrators and residential managers at its accommodation sites.

With Glanville now on board, acting chief executive Ray Nelson will take on the new role of chief operating officer.

"It's an incorporation of a number of different roles consolidated into that, which is very exciting," Nelson said.

Glanville said the academy was very aware and thankful for the support of the city and of its shareholder, Whanganui District Council.

"They have been fantastic over the last two years. We couldn't have asked for any more."

It had been "an absolute breath of fresh air" to receive international students over the past couple of months, Glanville said.

"Generally speaking, when I'm talking to people and getting their thoughts about the academy and what it's doing, it seems to be very positive again.

"It's great to see students returning to the facility, but also to Whanganui itself.

"That benefits the city, which is why we are here."