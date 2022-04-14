The appointees are set to start in their new roles on April 19. Photo / Bevan Conley

The appointees are set to start in their new roles on April 19. Photo / Bevan Conley

Gerard Glanville has been appointed chief executive of the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy.

Glanville, a Whanganui resident, had been a commercial pilot for aeroplanes and helicopters for many years.

He also has experience in business and startups, having recently held senior roles in Stryker, an American multinational corporation specialising in medical technology, as well as holding an executive MBA from Massey University.

Academy chairman David Rae said Glanville was the right fit for the Whanganui-based school.

"He is exactly what we need to lead us through our growth and rebuilding phase," he said.

The academy has also appointed Ray Nelson its chief operating officer.

Nelson has been with the academy since its inception.

Rae said Nelson had been a cornerstone of the academy.

"He is a talented and respected leader who has helped create the positive culture and training systems that underpin who we are as a company."

Glanville and Nelson will start in their new roles on April 19.

Their appointments also come with the recent arrival of 28 distance students in Whanganui who will begin their training soon.