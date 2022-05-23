Former Whanganui couple continue aiding refugees as Ukraine war drags on

Ukrainian guests (from left) Anton (17) and Danya (3), Kasia Smith (with arm around daughter Olivia), Jakub Smith (14) and Jordan Smith. Photo / Supplied

Former Whanganui locals Kasia and Jordan Smith who now live in Poland have spent the past three months helping Ukrainians fleeing their homeland after Russia's invasion.

The couple last spoke to the Chronicle in mid-March, during which time three mothers and their respective children were staying with them.

The families have all since left, with two returning to Ukraine and one now settled in a separate apartment in Warsaw.

"One husband is still fighting but he is okay, he hasn't been injured," Kasia Smith said.

"Unfortunately, his father had major surgery and there was no one to look after him.

"Being his daughter-in-law, the mother staying with us felt obligated to go back and take care of him. She and the kids left about two weeks ago."

Jordan Smith said all the families were registered as refugees in Poland, so if things got worse they could return.

At present, more people were travelling back into Ukraine from Poland than leaving, he said.

Another recent guest was a 16-year-old boy who was travelling by himself.

He had applied for a visa to get to Canada and eventually made the trip a month later.

"It was like having another kid, we basically had another teenage son," Jordan Smith said.

"In the end, we managed to get his passport approved, his cousin in Canada bought him a [plane] ticket, and he was able to get there.

"I spoke with him a couple of days ago. He's already got a job and he's doing really well. He's in Victoria, British Columbia, which is one of the most beautiful places on Earth."

A GoFundMe page the Smiths started at the beginning of the conflict has contributed close to $10,000 towards flights for other Ukrainians trying to make it to Canada.

"The cost of the tickets would have been more than their entire life savings," Kasia Smith said.

"We were so grateful to have that money to be able to pay it for them."

Alex Smith (9, left) with Ukrainian guest Roma (9). Photo / Supplied

At present, the couple only has one Ukrainian guest, a psychologist, who had been asked to leave by her original host family.

"This is something we were worried about - people getting burned out from helping," Kasia Smith said.

"She (the guest) had been looking for an apartment but there's a huge supply and demand issue.

"Nobody really knows how long this war will last for either, so landlords are reluctant to rent to Ukrainians."

Covid-19 had made its way through the household, but overall, having numerous people stay over an extended period of time had been manageable, Kasia Smith said.

They have three children of their own.

"Things were a bit chaotic at times, but it wasn't bad. We are lucky to be in a position to help.

"I was really sad when the lady whose husband is fighting left. I tried to talk her out of it but it didn't work.

"It was emotional saying goodbye, for sure."

The Smith's fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-help-these-ukrainian-refugees.