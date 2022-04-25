Voyager 2021 media awards
Royal New Zealand Air Force captures stunning pictures over Whanganui

Quick Read
The Spitfire over the top of Whanganui. Dublin St bridge can be seen in the background. Photos / New Zealand Defence Force.

Whanganui Chronicle

As the Air Force Heritage Flight went over New Zealand on Anzac Day, one of the crew captured photos over Whanganui.

In one photo the Dublin St bridge can be seen behind a Spitfire plane, while in another a Beechcraft T-6C Texan II banks over Spriggens Park.

The Heritage Flight's small fleet, including an Avenger, a Spitfire, and two Beechcraft T-6C Texan IIs, took off from Ōhakea yesterday morning and flew over significant sites in Rangitīkei and Whanganui.

A Beechcraft T-6C Texan II banks over Spriggens Park. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force
The Spitfire, this time with Castlecliff in the background. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force
The planes in action. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force
