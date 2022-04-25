Royal New Zealand Air Force captures stunning pictures over Whanganui
The Spitfire over the top of Whanganui. Dublin St bridge can be seen in the background. Photos / New Zealand Defence Force.
Whanganui Chronicle
As the Air Force Heritage Flight went over New Zealand on Anzac Day, one of the crew captured photos over Whanganui.
In one photo the Dublin St bridge can be seen behind a Spitfire plane, while in another a Beechcraft T-6C Texan II banks over Spriggens Park.
The Heritage Flight's small fleet, including an Avenger, a Spitfire, and two Beechcraft T-6C Texan IIs, took off from Ōhakea yesterday morning and flew over significant sites in Rangitīkei and Whanganui.