Whanganui's dawn parade and service has been cancelled for 2022 but other services are taking place. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Anzac Day dawn service and parade in Whanganui has been cancelled for 2022, but there are still commemorative events taking place across the region on Monday, April 25.

A Māori service will be held at 11am at Pākaitore Moutoa Gardens but this year's event will be shortened as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Masks are encouraged, as is social distancing of one metre.

In Marton, the dawn parade begins at 5.40am on Wellington Rd outside BJW Motors.

People will fall in at 5.40am before marching to the parade ground in front of the Marton RSA and Citizens Memorial Hall.

The service begins at 6am and will be followed by traditional speeches, rum and coffee, tea and nibbles at Mad Toms in Lower High St.

The Taihape Town Hall will host a civic service, beginning at 5.45am. People are invited to the Workingmen's Club for breakfast after the service.

An Avenger, a Spitfire and two Beechcraft T-6C Texan IIs from the RNZAF's Central Flying School will undertake flypasts on Monday morning.

The team will leave Ōhakea airbase at 9.50am before flying over Sanson, Hunterville, Fordell, Aramoho Cemetery, Whanganui, Whanganui Airport, Whangaehu, Turakina, Marton, Feilding, Rongotea and Bulls.

The Bulls RSA at 52 High St will open at 5am for tea and coffee before attendees gather at the cenotaph at 5.50am for the dawn service at 6am. That is followed by a cooked breakfast at the RSA. Children eat for free.

Close by, a service will be held at Forest Rd at 9am to honour and commemorate Bess (the returned WWI horse that is buried there) and other horses who served in the armed forces. Light refreshments will follow.

A dawn service in Hunterville will start at 6am on Bruce St, with the public to meet at 5.45am for a service at 6am.

The Mangaweka dawn service begins at 6am at the Assembly of God Church.

In Ruapehu, a service will be held at the National Army Museum in Waiouru at 11am.

Hāwera's dawn parade will begin in front of the Ngati Raunui office on Princes St at 6.15am, followed by a service at the Memorial Arch at 6.30am. Morning tea will be served at the RSA at the conclusion of the service.

Attendees are invited to assemble at the Pātea Library at 6.15am before falling into a march to the memorial cenotaph at 6.30am.

Further south, a service will get under way in Waverley at the Baptist Church on Weraroa Road at 9am.