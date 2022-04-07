Letters: Anzac Day dawn service important

Whanganui's Anzac Day dawn service has been cancelled this year. Photo / NZME

A number of people have expressed their disappointment to me about the cancellation of the Anzac Day dawn service this year.

The President of the RSA highlighted the reasons like the fact that a substantial number of veterans are elderly and have underlying medical conditions and he did not want to put them at risk of Covid.

These veterans are capable of making the decision for themselves as to whether to attend or not, and many look forward to meeting up with old comrades.

Unfortunately, they are not being given the opportunity to make a choice.

Young children are often brought along by their family members and it is great to see the next generation learning about what our service people fought for so that we could have the life we have in New Zealand today.

However, my main gripe is the comment by the President of the RSA about some wanting the service to go ahead because it is "personal interest and they want to get out with their medals on and parade around and feel important".

This was just appalling. All returned servicemen and women have every right to feel proud of their medals received for service to their country.

I note that Rod Hart had a photo in that same news item wearing his medals – was that just to feel important?

MA JOHNSON

Whanganui

Recycling costs

I am 100 per cent agreeable with John Malcolm's comments printed in the Chronicle (letters, April 4). In fact, I would say we duplicate each other's actions.

At this time my personal cost to deliver my recyclable items to the recycle centre in Maria Place is six visits per annum at $2 per delivery by car, plus 10 minutes of labour.

Total monetary cost: $12 per annum.

Now, the one size fits all thought pattern of the bureaucrats wants me and thousands plus other ratepayers who are well ahead of the curveball, and have been for several light-years, to now pay more.

And that's for the first year into the venture where will that figure be in say five years' time and so on and on.

As for food scraps? On yer bike, mate, not interested.

F LAW

Whanganui

No joke

Having just read Russell Bell's article today I have to ask a couple of questions of him.

Does he think climate change and global warming are April Fool's jokes?

Does he wish for a comfortable climate for his children?

Does he wish the number of adverse weather events we are experiencing to increase in number?

Does he consider that being amongst the do nothing brigade is an acceptable position for him to take?

MIKE WALKER

Fordell