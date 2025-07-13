“There has also been a noticeable increase in the number of runway incursions experienced at the airport.

“These closures would simplify the aerodrome layout, reduce the likelihood of runway incursions, simplify airborne operations and improve overall aircraft safety.”

Flight instructor, aero club member, and former aero club president Leroy Johnston said it was important to have options with takeoffs and landings, especially with crosswinds and sunstrike.

Crosswinds on the main runway were often significant, he said.

“The grass runways help address these wind shifts and provide into-wind options critical for student and tailwheel operations,” he said.

“Sunstrike is a big issue, and you’ll often get it on the sealed or parallel grass runway.

“If you reposition for runway 26 [cross runway], it’s eliminated.”

Airport chief executive Sarah O'Hagan says there will be a workshop with airport users before any decision is made. Photo / NZME

He said taking away the runways would simplify the airfield, with fewer ground and airborne conflicts, but landing incidents would increase.

“It will decrease the available flying time for our students as well, especially on days with a fairly stiff westerly or northerly. It would be above our students’ limits to land in a crosswind like that.

“It would also affect the school [NZ International Commercial Pilot Academy].”

The academy is under investigation by the CAA and NZQA.

Its fleet has been grounded since May 23, although one plane, ZK-CTQ, has completed its inspection.

Academy trainee pilot Shahad Parammal said closing the runways was a huge safety concern.

“In technical terms, our aircraft crosswind limit is 12 and 15 knots, and to manage that we need the cross vectors,” he said.

“For the initial stages of training, students can’t go to alternative locations like Hāwera or [RNZAF Base] Ohakea. They will be forced to land above the [crosswind] limit.

“Basically, on a windy day, there won’t be any training.”

Johnston said the council would be “taking the easy option” by shutting the runways, and incursions were likely attributable to inadequate pilot communication, loss of situational awareness and non-standard procedures.

“Addressing these root causes through improved training, communication protocols and circuit discipline is a more effective and proportionate response.”

In a statement to the Chronicle this week, O’Hagan said airport management had responsibilities under the Health and Safety at Work Act to manage operational risks.

“Airport management may be held liable under the act for any risks not adequately managed by the airport.”

She said eight incursions had been recorded this year, but steps were being taken to reduce the risk, including reviewing the runway configuration.

Aerowork chief executive Harald Hendel.

Aerowork chief executive Harald Hendel said the council should look into the details of the incursions to identify whether they had been made by experienced pilots or trainees.

“For us, it’s about the interaction you have with any pilot on the circuit or taxiway, and making sure the training is solid, to cope with those complex situations,” he said.

“Trainee pilots, currently at the flight school, will be going into more complex environments.

“There is no doubt that removing the runways would reduce occurrences, but are you really training them for the future, for where they are going to be flying?”

O’Hagan said there would be “a comprehensive risk assessment workshop” with key airport users before any decisions were made, and shutting the runways would not lead to less capacity for flight movements or add congestion.

Hendel said there was regular dialogue between the council and users.

“Classically, consultation processes in different contexts are just ‘ticking the box’ exercises, but I don’t sense that here.

“Having a workshop is a good sign, and let it be heated if need be.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.