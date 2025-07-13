There are four runways – one concrete and three grass – at the airport. Photo / NZME
A proposal to shut two runways at Whanganui Airport has been met with concern by some users, with the city’s aero club saying the council is ”taking the easy option”.
Whanganui District Council, which runs the airport in a joint partnership with the Ministry of Transport, is suggesting the closureof two grass runways that form a cross on the airfield, leaving only the main sealed runway and a grass one parallel to it.
In a letter to the Wanganui Aero Club last month, airport chief executive Sarah O’Hagan said it had come under increased scrutiny from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) about the wide range of operations being conducted.
“Namely, regular passenger transport, pilot training, rotary, agricultural, medevac and general aviation,” she said.
The number of aircraft movements was approaching 70,000 a year.
Crosswinds on the main runway were often significant, he said.
“The grass runways help address these wind shifts and provide into-wind options critical for student and tailwheel operations,” he said.
“Sunstrike is a big issue, and you’ll often get it on the sealed or parallel grass runway.
“If you reposition for runway 26 [cross runway], it’s eliminated.”
He said taking away the runways would simplify the airfield, with fewer ground and airborne conflicts, but landing incidents would increase.
“It will decrease the available flying time for our students as well, especially on days with a fairly stiff westerly or northerly. It would be above our students’ limits to land in a crosswind like that.
“It would also affect the school [NZ International Commercial Pilot Academy].”
“In technical terms, our aircraft crosswind limit is 12 and 15 knots, and to manage that we need the cross vectors,” he said.
“For the initial stages of training, students can’t go to alternative locations like Hāwera or [RNZAF Base] Ohakea. They will be forced to land above the [crosswind] limit.
“Basically, on a windy day, there won’t be any training.”
Johnston said the council would be “taking the easy option” by shutting the runways, and incursions were likely attributable to inadequate pilot communication, loss of situational awareness and non-standard procedures.
“Addressing these root causes through improved training, communication protocols and circuit discipline is a more effective and proportionate response.”
In a statement to the Chronicle this week, O’Hagan said airport management had responsibilities under the Health and Safety at Work Act to manage operational risks.
O’Hagan said there would be “a comprehensive risk assessment workshop” with key airport users before any decisions were made, and shutting the runways would not lead to less capacity for flight movements or add congestion.
Hendel said there was regular dialogue between the council and users.
“Classically, consultation processes in different contexts are just ‘ticking the box’ exercises, but I don’t sense that here.
“Having a workshop is a good sign, and let it be heated if need be.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.