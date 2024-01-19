Wanganui Aero Club pilots practising formation flying earlier this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Members of the Wanganui Aero Club took to the skies this week in preparation for its upcoming open day.

A Tiger Moth, Piper Tomahawk and Auster J19 will fly in formation over Whanganui on Sunday, with a de Havilland Venom and an ex-RNZAF BAC Strikemaster also making appearances.

The event is one of many taking place during Whanganui Vintage Weekend, which features everything from Scandinavian hobby-horsing and Medieval Vikings to the Mainstreet Caboodle and Soap Box Derby down Drews Ave.

About 28,000 people attended Vintage Weekend in 2023.

MetService meteorologist John Law said it would be a good idea to keep raincoats nearby during the festivities.

“I wouldn’t rule out the chance of a shower as we head into Saturday but I think it’s going to be cloudy more than anything else,” he said.

“You’re still looking at a daytime high of 30C - it‘s going to be very warm.”

Blue skies might be few and far between during Whanganui Vintage Weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Law said there was a chance of showers on Sunday and Monday afternoons.

“It’s going to be on-and-off and there will be spots in between with plenty of dry weather.

“The biggest thing for the weekend will be these high temperatures, both during the day and overnight.”

Friday’s daytime high of 32C will be followed by 30C on Saturday and 28C on Sunday and Monday.

Overnight lows are expected to be 20C on Friday, 19C on Saturday and 18C on Sunday and Monday.

Law said it would be a struggle to spot any blue skies over the long weekend but the best bet was on Sunday morning.

“There will be a lot of warm, moist, muggy air. It’s going to feel sticky.

“Hot by day, warm by night.”

A Piper Tomahawk (right) and Auster J19 in action over Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

