The council had hoped to have the trial plant in place earlier this year but finalising tests on the existing Tūtaenui bore water had taken longer than expected.

The final treatment solution will have to be able to treat a blend of the new bore at the Marton Dams and the Tūtaenui bore.

Assets and infrastructure group manager Arno Benadie said there were often significant drawbacks or regular issues that councils across New Zealand dealt with around water supply.

“The system we’re trialling has the potential to deliver really strong results and provide the consistency that Marton’s water supply has lacked over the years,” Benadie said.

The direct nanofiltration system uses nanofiltration membranes to remove unwanted chemicals, hardness and pathogens from water in one pass. Its design is energy-efficient and low-waste.

Guaranteed Flow Systems managing director Peter Leitch said the system was “really innovative.”

“The membrane process is already well-proven overseas in water bottling and industrial reuse plants, and we’re excited that this is the first municipal drinking water trial in New Zealand,” Leitch said.

“By pairing this accepted technology with innovative engineering, the Marton plant is aiming to drop its energy and chemical use to industry-leading lows.”

Benadie said the new system would not be fully operational in time for spring and summer.

“Finding the right technology for Marton’s water, which needs to balance affordability with efficient performance and longevity, has been a challenge,” Benadie said.

“It’s been years of testing and learning - progress hasn’t stopped, but it’s taken more time to get right than we aimed for.

“We know the delays have been frustrating for our community but we want to do this once, and do it well. We’re really excited about what we’re seeing in this next-gen technology and we want Marton to benefit from it.”

The trial plant will need a week to set up and, once it is running, in-depth testing will take place over eight to1 2 weeks.

“This project is progressing as a matter of urgency,” Benadie said.

“We want to make sure that Marton’s new water system delivers what residents deserve and expect from their drinking water.”

Council staff are working on ways to support Marton residents over spring and summer.