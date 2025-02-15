He ended up installing an outside tank at his home because of the low standard of local water.

Marton's water supply can taste and smell unpleasant this time of year due to algae. Photo / Bevan Conley

“I just have to stay down the front of my house away from the smell, I even have automatic air fresheners around my house to help mask it.”

Locals have been told a tanker carrying drinking water from outside Marton will be delivered to the Marton RSA and Citizens Memorial Hall every Tuesday and Thursday between 1pm and 3pm, starting on February 18.

Residents will need to bring their own containers to collect the water.

“I understand the point behind this, but it’s still disgusting to wash in, do washing in, and the hours are really inconvenient,” another local said.

“I’m glad the council is looking for alternatives but this is not a solution. Anyone working doesn’t have the ability to access this offer, which is probably a large portion of the ratepayers funding this.”

Rangitīkei District Council said the problem has been caused by geosmin levels in Marton’s water supply increasing over the week “leading to taste and smell issues”.

Geosmin is an odorous terpene produced by bacteria and fungi found in soils and fresh water.

“We know this is frustrating for the Marton community. Rest assured we are progressing well towards our new water source solution,” the council said.

Rangitīkei District Council Mayor Andy Watson emphasised water issues weren’t new for Marton.

Andy Watson says 'the devil is in the detail' with any water reform proposal. Photo / Bevan Conley

Marton relies on two groundwater dams for its water source and during the dry summer months water levels drop at the dams.

“The thing is that when you take water from surface dams, it is not consistent in nature. So we’ve always battled things like manganese, content and algal bloom.

“This is a problem that literally has been decades in the making and we’re trying to find solutions for it but it’s just in the last, perhaps about a week, that this has surfaced in a reasonably major way.”

Watson said the water is safe to drink despite the smell and taste.

“Our chief executive and I have decided that we would put a water tanker from a different water source out of the town in the main street so that people could get, we have a, a filtered system there, but it’s reasonably small.

“But it doesn’t do away with the problem.”

The council decided to move to an alternate supply of bore water and has set aside $11 million to drill the bores.

“We had hoped initially that we would have a change to the new water source, very early this year. It now looks as though that, that cutover will happen through the winter.

“There’s still some fine-tuning details to get right, and it is easier to change a water source, during the winter months and phase it in.”

Watson said he “sympathises” with the public who are frustrated over the ongoing water issues.

“I sympathise, but it’s important that we get this absolutely right. It’s a very significant investment for the town.”

The move to bore water would mean the town would have a more consistent supply of quality water, he said.

The council has promised the community will have access to the trucked-in drinking water source for “as long as required and until further notice”.