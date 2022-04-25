The Wicksteed St site Te Rito where people can get vaccinated or RATs for pick-up. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another person has died with Covid-19 in Whanganui, bringing the district's known death toll from the virus to 13.

There were 75 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui DHB area, according to the Ministry of Health.

It is a drop from the seven-day average, which is now at 122 cases.

Between April 16 and 18, 41 deaths were reported nationwide without specification as to where those people lived.

Between April 16 and 18, 41 deaths were reported nationwide without specification as to where those people lived.

The DHB, which reports numbers differently to the ministry, also reported 75 cases, with 48 in Whanganui, five in Ruapehu and 22 in Rangitīkei.

There were four people in hospital with Covid-19, the DHB said.

Nationwide the ministry reported 5690 new community cases, 514 hospitalisations and 10 deaths on Anzac Day.

The country's toll of people dying with Covid-19 is now at 683.