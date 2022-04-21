Auckland's Ian McDonald-Tauaika (blue) battles Te Kotahitangi Te Tawhero from Te Toki a Maui on the opening day of competition. Photo / Dan Boobyer

Auckland's Ian McDonald-Tauaika (blue) battles Te Kotahitangi Te Tawhero from Te Toki a Maui on the opening day of competition. Photo / Dan Boobyer

The 2021 New Zealand Amateur Boxing Championships are under way in Whanganui, and the entire local contingent are already into this weekend's finals.

There was a little luck along the way, with super heavyweight Sale Oldehaver's semifinal bout cancelled after his opponent suffered a broken finger in a preliminary fight.

"That guy is the New Zealand champ but he's out, and that means anything could happen this weekend," head coach and tournament organiser Eddie Tofa said.

"There has been some luck with the draw as well, but it is what it is. Having five in the finals is great for us.

"We are hoping the local community comes down to support them."

Championship bouts take place on Friday and Saturday.

Joining Oldehaver are Isabella Parkes, 13, Tekahui Spittal-Rahina, 15, Chille Palmer, 16, and Pheenyx Apiata-Cook, 14.

Tofa said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic had impacted overall numbers, but there would still be 70 bouts over the entire competition.

"Things have been going well. There was a real buzz yesterday [Wednesday] when things finally got under way.

"The level of competition is right up there. It's New Zealand title on the line so nobody wants to stand back.

"There are two people standing in the middle of the ring having a go at each other."

If Whanganui is to take home titles, it will be a quick turnaround before they have to defend them.

The River City will also host the 2022 championships in October.

Tofa said he expected the next edition to have a lot more entrants.

"Everything is already booked and ready to go. People are very happy to be here this time around and they want to come back.

"This competition is good practice for us, and a trial run for the next one. We're excited."

The New Zealand Amateur Boxing Championships run until April 23 at Jubilee Stadium.