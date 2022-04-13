Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Whanganui venues and event organisers elated with orange light

4 minutes to read
Caroline Norton said she was looking forward to having bands back at her restaurant, Caroline's Boatshed. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Caroline Norton said she was looking forward to having bands back at her restaurant, Caroline's Boatshed. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

The Government's decision to pull back Covid-19 restrictions overnight has been met with an outpouring of elation from event organisers and hospitality operators in Whanganui.

The country moved to the less restrictive orange traffic light

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.