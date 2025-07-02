Why Whanganui is in for a warmer than normal winter

Air temperatures are expected to be above average for the July to September period. Photo / NZME

Whanganui is in for relatively warm temperatures for the remainder of winter and into spring, driven by tropical weather patterns over New Zealand.

The latest climate outlook from Earth Sciences New Zealand (formerly National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) says there is a 60% chance the region will experience higher than average temperatures for the July to September period.

Cold snaps and frosts are expected to be less frequent than usual.

“There is a high likelihood for tropical and sub-tropical influences, and low-pressure systems, to affect the country over the next three months,” Earth Sciences New Zealand principal scientist and meteorologist Chris Brandolino said.

“Seasonal air temperatures are expected to be above average across all regions of New Zealand for the three-month period.”