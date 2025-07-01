A long-range weather outlook for New Zealand forecasts a wetter and warmer next three months.
Earth Sciences New Zealand (formerly Niwa) meteorologist Chris Brandolino said tropical weather patterns were expected to influence our climate in the lead-up to spring.
“[It would lead] to potentially significant rainfall and increased riskfor flooding, particularly in already-saturated areas.”
Rainfall between July and September is expected to be above normal in the north of both islands, and near normal or above normal elsewhere. The exception is the West Coast of the South Island, where drier than usual conditions are possible.