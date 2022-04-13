The team of Adam Crick (left), Rhys Corbin, Timoti Rangi, Chad Warner and Sean Nolan have all clocked up 30km runs. Photo / Supplied

Training kilometres are adding up for Whanganui's Stars To Sea ultramarathon team.

The five-man group will run 84km, from Pipiriki to the North Mole, on June 4 in an effort to raise money for the Starship Foundation.

At the start of February team member Adam Crick told the Chronicle he averaged around 4km a week when it came to pounding the pavements.

That number had jumped significantly since, with preparation a seven days a week commitment.

"The training itself will end up being just as hard as race day. You've got really early starts or you're running in the evening," Crick said.

"You put the kids to bed and the house smells like dinner, then you remember you've got to go out and run for three hours.

"It's about turning off the inner voice that says 'take a day off'."

Some of the team had contracted Covid-19 in recent weeks, while others had been at home looking after family members who had tested positive, Crick said.

"That adds a little bit of difficulty to the challenge but we always come back to why we're doing it - to make sure children across New Zealand are going to get the best possible care they can."

They are now averaging 40-60km a week, and it's not just the distances that are increasing.

Crick said $8700 had already been raised.

"The support from local people and businesses has been absolutely amazing. It's far surpassed any expectations we had.

"Adidas New Zealand donated an All Blacks top from 2021 which has been signed by the team, and that will go up for auction soon.

"The list of businesses who have jumped on board just goes on and on. We can't thank them enough."

Donated items have been put together into three raffle prizes, with the winners announced on April 25.

Crick said team member Timoti Rangi had clocked the longest distance so far - a full 42km marathon.

"We've all run over 30km.

"It's crunch time now. If we're going to taper off for a couple of weeks at the end then that leaves four or five weeks to really up the mileage.

"We've got to start running more hills as well. The elevation on that trail is intimidating."

Joining Crick and Rangi are Rhys Corbin, Chad Warner and Sean Nolan.

All going to plan, the team will pass through Whanganui city around 3pm on Saturday, June 4, Crick said.

"That's when we should be around the Mud Ducks [Cafe] area. It might just be our friends and families, but it would be great to see anyone else who wants to come down.

"Hopefully it doesn't end up being 10pm for some reason."

The team's progress can be followed at www.facebook.com/StarsToSeaStarshipFundraiser

To donate, go to www.givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/stars-to-sea-84km-ultra-marathon-for-starship