Whanganui can expect heavy winds on Wednesday this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui can expect strong winds on Wednesday as ex-tropical cyclone Fili makes its way over the North Island.

Metservice has sent out weather watches ahead of the storm making landfall, which is expected between Monday and Tuesday.

The entire north island is under weather watch for either strong winds or heavy rain, which Metservice's Davis Miller said is uncommon.

"It's very unusual for the whole island to be under watch like this," Miller said.

Whanganui is not under a heavy rain watch, as the most torrential rain from the storm is expected to hit the East Coast of the island.

However, rain is still expected in the region later in the week, and Whanganui is under a strong wind watch.

Miller said that Monday is expected to be the finest day of the week, with calm winds.

Southerly winds are expected to gradually increase through Tuesday.

Wednesday is expected to be when the winds are at their worst, with Metservice advising severe gales across the central and lower North Island.

The southerlies are expected to subside late in the week, getting weaker across Thursday.

The wind is expected to fully subside by Friday as Fili moves away from the country.