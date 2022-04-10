The free shuttle service will continue for Durie Hill residents and sections of the steps will be closed while repairs continue. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Durie Hill elevator's Anzac Parade entrance is now expected to remain closed until next month.

Whanganui District Council property and open spaces general manager Sarah O'Hagan said it was hoped the March slip near the Anzac Parade entranceway would be repaired in time to reopen from April 8

But delays in sourcing specialist contractors and equipment to complete the work safely had extended the reopening date to May 2.

In the meantime, a free temporary shuttle service will continue on weekdays until the end of April for school students and Durie Hill residents.

O'Hagan said the delay was unfortunate but the narrow accessway and the clearance of trees and other material above the slip require specialist contractors, including abseilers.

"Staff shortages because of Covid-19 and the current state of emergency in Gisborne, where those highly sought-after contractors are needed in the first instance, have added to the delay," she said.

"We apologise to elevator users who use the facility every day to get to work, to access recreational opportunities, or to get to school. They have been patiently waiting for the entrance to reopen. But we want to complete repairs safely, not only for contractors but also the public who would normally use this facility."

To prepare the worksite, the Durie Hill steps will be closed between Anzac Parade and Hipango Terrace from Monday, April 11, until Thursday, April 14, weather permitting. The section of steps from Hipango Terrance to Blyth Street will remain open.

"We acknowledge that the step closure will affect access for some and affect those who regularly use the steps for exercise. We are keeping the closure to a minimum."

The elevator has remained open to visitors and sightseers for rides from the upper Blyth St entrance daily from 10am to 5pm, with no through access to Anzac Pde.

Following the Easter holiday weekend, the elevator will close from April 19 for its usual yearly survey and maintenance. The viewing platform above the elevator's Blyth Street entrance will also be resealed.

O'Hagan said it was timely to do the work while slip repairs are being made to avoid further closures.

"We're looking forward to having the elevator and entrance up and running as usual from Monday, May 2," she said.

Shuttle details:

Monday to Friday (not including weekends and public holidays)

8.10am until 9.40am and 2.30pm until 4pm. The shuttle, operated by Tranzit Coachlines, arrives about every 10 to 15 minutes.

The service is free and bicycles and scooters can be carried on the cycle racks. The collection and drop-off points are Blyth Street, Durie Hill at the top elevator entrance area, and the bottom elevator entrance area on Anzac Parade.