The Durie Hill elevator's Anzac Parade entrance is set to reopen by April 8. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Durie Hill elevator's Anzac Parade entrance is set to reopen by April 8. Photo / Bevan Conley

Durie Hill's historic elevator will offer riders half-price fares when its Anzac Parade entrance reopens next week.

The new fares are a part of a nationwide halving of all public transport fares, meaning all Whanganui buses will also offer half-price rides.

The fares will be implemented automatically nationwide on April 1 and will continue for three months until June 30.

Rides on the elevator will cost $1 each way for adults and 50 cents for children.

The elevator's Anzac Parade entrance is expected to reopen by April 8.

The walkway to the elevator closed on March 3 when debris fell on the path and, while that debris was cleared the same day and the path reopened, an assessment from a geotechnical engineer found damage in the hillside over the entrance.

The entrance has been closed while repairs and strengthening to the hillside have been implemented.

The elevator is still in operation and is open for return trips from its Blythe Street entrance at the top of Durie Hill from 10am to 5pm.