A slip has come down across the entrance to the Durie Hill Elevator. Photo / Laurel Stowell

A slip has come down across the entrance to the Durie Hill Elevator. Photo / Laurel Stowell

A small slip has closed the Durie Hill Elevator today.

It was near the opening of the elevator's entrance tunnel and spilled debris across the path.

A geotechnical engineer was to assess the situation, a Whanganui District Council spokesperson said.

The elevator is operated by Anthonie Tonnon and his Whanganui Connection team. He was awaiting the engineer's inspection.

He hoped the elevator would be operating again on Saturday, March 5.

Its usual hours are 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 5pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.