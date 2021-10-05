Light at end of tunnel for Durie Hill elevator

Whanganui's Durie Hill Elevator is expected to be back in service soon with a free shuttle service for Durie Hill residents operating in the meantime. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The Durie Hill elevator will soon be back in service after being out of action for several months.

Whanganui District Council staff said the 102-year-old elevator needed specialist repairs to make it fully operational again.

The original copper coils in the elevator's DC motor failed in July, and specialist repairs could only be made in Auckland.

Lockdown measures under a series of Covid-19 alert levels had also caused a delay in the motor's return.

"Repairs have now been completed and the DC motor is expected to arrive back in Whanganui shortly," a spokesman said.

"Once the motor has been reinstated in the elevator's tower and assessed, the council will confirm a reopening date for the elevator.

"It's unlikely however at this stage that the elevator will be up and running during the October school holidays."

In the meantime, a temporary shuttle service remains in operation.

The free service for Durie Hill residents is being run by the council in association with Tranzit Coachlines and operates weekdays with morning and afternoon services.

Collection and drop-off points are near the elevator's entrances on Blyth Street and Anzac Parade.

For full shuttle service information including a timetable and public safety measures under Covid-19 Alert Level 2, visit: whanganui.govt.nz/shuttle-service