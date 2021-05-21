New business awarded contract to operate Whanganui's Durie Hill elevator

The Durie Hill Elevator will reopen on June 1, under the guidance of new operators. Photo / File

The Durie Hill Elevator will reopen on June 1, under the guidance of new operators. Photo / File

A new operator has been found for the Durie Hill Elevator.

The successful tender was put forward by Whanganui Connection, a new company headed by performer and public transport advocate Anthonie Tonnon.

It will take over from the four generations of one family who have operated the elevator over the past 40 years.

The company will take over the contract of the 102-year-old elevator at the beginning of next month when maintenance work and the construction of a new entrance way is complete.

"Whanganui Connection's goal will be to enhance the Durie Hill elevator's value to Whanganui as a precious but practical means of public transport, as a unique visitor attraction, and as a symbol of our history and innovation in urban planning and public transport," Tonnon said in a statement.

"In the first instance, this will mean providing the transport functions of the elevator consistently and efficiently, with great service."

Whanganui performer and public transport advocate Anthonie Tonnon heads the new company. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tonnon said it was the focus of his company to make sure those using the elevator had the ability to share their ideas about the future of the attraction.

"We'd love people to take a journey with us, tell us what's important to them about the elevator and what more they feel it could offer."

Whanganui District Council group manager customer experience, Marianne Cavanagh, said she was pleased the contract had been awarded to someone who was enthusiastic about the attraction's future.

"Anthonie really sold us with his proposal. He has some great ideas for the elevator, and he's passionate about Whanganui's history," Cavanagh said.

The elevator will reopen on June 1 under the guidance of Whanganui Connection, with the company signing a one-year contract with the option to renew.