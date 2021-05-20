Whanganui District Council to trial 'low-mow' areas at some reserves

The reserve around Whanganui's Bastia Hill water tower is one of the spaces where the low-mow approach is being trialled. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council has announced plans to undertake a one-year trial of low-mow areas around the city.

Te Mana Park in Aramoho, Bastia Hill Water Tower reserve and the Montgomery Rd water retention area in Otamatea have been chosen for the trial, which will let grass in the area grow higher than usual, with only a boundary strip and pathways mown.

The move was decided upon in an effort to provide a "greater variety of habitat for wildlife, reduce fuel emissions and reduce mowing time", the council said.

"The edges of the low-mow areas will continue to be cut to reduce fire risk and to indicate that the area has been intentionally left to grow," council parks manager Erica Rowe said.

The move is supported by Mayor Hamish McDouall, who said there would be little inconvenience to those who use the spaces.

"The idea is to identify areas that are rarely used. Walking paths can be cut through the longer grass and they can still be mowed, just at a higher setting."

The concept of low-mowing public spaces has gained popularity in recent years, with several councils trialling the move including Auckland Council, which has operated a "meadow-trial" at the city's botanic gardens since 2014.