The funding will kick-start Phase One of the long-anticipated refurbishment project.

Funding ring-fenced by the Ministry of Health had stalled because of pandemic-related delays and national health reforms.

It has now been confirmed following a demand for action in April by Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton.

Winter said the mayor’s advocacy, alongside that of community leaders, brought the project back on track.

Following the community call for action, Health Minister Simeon Brown directed Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora to prioritise and accelerate work on the rural health centre.

“Mayor Kirton has been an active champion for our vision and played a crucial role in reigniting momentum with central government,” Winter said.

“He helped get our case in front of the right people – and made sure rural health remained a priority.”

Winter said the vision for Waimarino Wellness Centre was for integrated rural wellbeing, grounded in kaupapa Māori and community aspirations.

It was identified following local research led by Raetihi resident Lou Brider, including the Manawanui, Manawaroa, Manawaora E! report commissioned by Ngāti Rangi and Healthy Families (Whanganui).

“This is about delivering services that reflect our people’s needs – not just clinical care but prevention, education and wraparound support under one roof,” said Winter.

“We’re moving from a sickness model to a wellness model.”

Two steering groups have been established in partnership with Health NZ: one to oversee the building refurbishment and the other to shape a collaborative model of care involving all health and social service providers in the area.

“This won’t just be bricks and mortar. It’s the foundation for a more cohesive, more sustainable rural health system.”

Winter said the region had endured significant economic challenges, including the closure of the local mill, seasonal employment instability and declining access to medical care.

“We’re grateful for this government commitment.”

Innovations already under way include investing in nurse practitioners, expanding telehealth access and building stronger networks of community support.

The upgraded facility will allow these services to operate in a purpose-built space designed for collaboration, privacy and accessibility.

Construction planning is now under way. Community engagement and provider input will continue to shape the next steps, Winter said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.