Border had a sinbinning with eight minutes to go to give the hosts further advantage in the forwards, and from a lineout with 60 seconds left they went for it all. The standouts were prop Raymond Salu, flanker Joe Edwards, skipper Doug Horrocks, hooker Kohlt Coveny, lock Matt Ashworth and impactful reserve Josefa Rokotakala, joined by their fellow forwards and inside backs alike.

Border were just unable to stop them, having given away a penalty advantage and then infringing again as Kaierau drove over the tryline for the referee to step to the posts.

Boult’s first-half try came from a good high ball catch by winger Apolosi Tanoa, where Border’s outside backs slipping slightly gave him the space to set up his fullback dashing off under the posts.

But Border’s own backline star centre Alekesio Vakarorogo had a rare chance to turn on the magic with an outstanding breakout from his own half setting up a 27th-minute try to flanker Jeff Dorset, while a shocker start to the second half for Kaierau where they dropped the kickoff let the champions drive into position for the other flanker Ekenasio Fiso to score down the ruck blindside.

As he did in last year’s final, first-five Tyrone Albert kept his cool with the goal-kicks, slotting three from four including the penalty to take Border out to what appeared a key 18-10 lead in the 51st minute.

Prop Renato Tikoisolomone, locks Jack Hodges and skipper Toby Lennox did all they could, but it was the Kaierau pack which had the decisive say.

Victorious coach Danny Tamehana acknowledged plans A through C hadn’t worked, but his men had found a way.

“The one where it counted it happened, and holy, I’m still trying to process.

“We’ve been working on our mauls all week, and to be honest, to see them back themselves to try and go for the win like that – I take my hat off to the boys.

“Great fight-back from the forwards, they showed a lot of heart in that second half.”

Border co-coach Cole Baldwin was also trying to process the last-minute turn of events.

“We defended as well as could have, for most parts of that game we should be really proud of how we defended.

“We absorbed a lot of pressure, and in the last five to 10 minutes when the pressure came on we started giving away multiple penalties again, and it showed with the result.

“I’m proud of these boys from what we’ve achieved and where we’ve come from, pretty outstanding game.

“If one thing we’re guilty of it’s not taking opportunities, and that’s a hard pill to swallow, but that’s finals rugby – someone’s got to lose and we’ve had a good run over the years, so we’ll just have to move on.”