Whanganui port project moves to phase 2 with inter island ferry proposal excluded from plans

Whanganui's port is heading into a new phase in its revitalisation. Photo / Whanganui District Council

Plans for Te Pūwaha - the project to revitalise Whanganui's port - do not include an inter island ferry, Te Pūwaha chairman Gerrard Albert says.

In 2017 Whanganui's Neville Johnson began the Midwest Ferries initiative, proposing that ferries operate between Whanganui and Motueka.

However, Albert said in a statement it was "important to note" a ferry was not part of current plans for the port.

"While the Midwest ferry is out of the question at the moment, if a feasible and affordable business proposition was put forward in the future, then it could be an option," Albert said.

Tranche 1 of the Te Pūwaha work has been completed by Whanganui District Council. It included the demolition of the Red Shed near Wharf 2, and the full refurbishment of the port operations facilities.

Wharves 2 and 3 will be rebuilt later.

The next phase will be the work of one of the project's partners, Q-West Boat Builders. The company aims to build a modern and environmentally responsible base for building and refitting large boats.

It will provide a 300 tonne-plus mobile hoist for moving vessels in and out of the water.

Q-West, which will occupy a central part of the port, will start demolishing the cement silos and adjoining buildings there next week, with demolition due to be finished in August.

"We are creating a world-class marine precinct which will be environmentally sustainable - which means none of the washdown activities from the boats will be pumped into the Awa," Albert said.

Another organisation in the project is the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust, the Te Pūwaha statement said.

It will create a port employment precinct (PEP) to train people and connect them with marine jobs.

"We are working to identify and collaborate with agencies, training and education providers, and other initiatives that facilitate current and future employment demands," PEP operations manager Craig Garner said.

New business ventures at the port are anticipated and it is expected to create more than 250 jobs in the coming years.

As the project proceeds, enhanced recreation opportunities are also expected.

Te Pūwaha project is happening under the Te Awa Tupua status of the Whanganui River. As well as Q-West, Whanganui District Council and Whanganui District Employment Training Trust, it involves Horizons Regional Council, central government, hapū and the community.

The total cost is more than $50 million. It includes a $26.75m investment managed by the Provincial Development Unit (PDU) with the rest covered by Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders and Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.