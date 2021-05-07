Whanganui Durie Hill elevator due to reopen at the end of May

The refurbished Durie Hill elevator will reopen with a new operator at the end of May. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui's Durie Hill elevator is due to reopen at the end of the month.

The elevator has been closed since mid-February while a new entrance way and essential maintenance work are completed.

"While the entrance way work is happening, we thought this was a good opportunity to do some much-needed work on a 100-year-old asset," project manager Lynda Hocquard said

Hocquard said although the elevator needed work, it proved to be in better condition than expected.

"This was encouraging considering it is 100 years old and it lives in a fairly wet environment. It has been well looked after."

Whanganui District Council is managing the entrance way work on behalf of the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust.

Hocquard said the work on the elevator was due to be completed this week, but there had been delays caused by a combination of bad weather and supply problems.

"We are focused on getting the elevator open again as quickly as possible."

The free Durie Hill shuttle bus will continue to operate until the elevator reopens.

"The numbers using the shuttle have been good. The users are mostly schoolchildren, but also locals and some tourists," Hocquard said.

The current contract to operate the elevator finishes at the end of May. A new contractor will be announced later this month.

Shuttle bus information:

The free shuttle service is available Monday to Friday (not including weekends and public holidays) from 7.30am to 9am and 2.30pm to 4pm. The shuttle arrives about every 10-15 minutes. The collection and drop off points are, Blyth St, Durie Hill (top elevator entrance area) and the bus stop on Taupo Quay outside the Tram Shed. Bicycles can be carried on the cycle racks.