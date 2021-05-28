Whanganui's Durie Hill elevator back in business on May 31

Whanganui's Durie Hill elevator is set to reopen with a new entranceway and a new operator. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui's Durie Hill elevator is set to reopen with a new entranceway and a new operator. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui's Durie Hill elevator will resume operating from Monday, May 31, after a closure of more than three months.

The 102-year-old elevator has been closed since mid-February for maintenance work and to allow a new entranceway to be built.

Whanganui District Council's customer services group manager Marianne Cavanagh said the elevator would be blessed by iwi on Monday morning before it began accepting passengers.

The elevator will be operated by a new contractor for the first time in 50 years.

"We would like to acknowledge Zena Mabbott and her family, who have operated the elevator for the past five decades," Cavanagh said.

"We greatly appreciate their commitment and work over this time."

The new contractor is Whanganui Connection, headed by public transport advocate Anthonie Tonnon.

The council introduced a shuttle service for Durie Hill residents after they raised concerns about the length of the closure and requested temporary alternative transport.

"We'd like to thank Take It Easy Tours, who provided the Durie Hill shuttle service while the elevator was closed," Cavanagh said.

• The elevator will resume its usual hours of 8am–6pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am–5pm, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from Monday, May 31. The cost will remain the same: $2 for adults and $1 for children under 16. Payment is by cash only, but eftpos facilities will be available soon.