Durie Hill elevator reopens after months out of operation

The Durie Hill elevator is back up and running today. Photo / Supplied

The Durie Hill elevator is all set to open today after being out of operation for several months.

The 102-year-old elevator has been closed since July after the original copper coils in its DC motor failed.

The motor had to be sent to Auckland for specialist repairs.

Lockdown measures under a series of Covid-19 alert levels also delayed the motor's return.

It was recently returned to Whanganui and was tested yesterday.

The elevator will be operating its usual hours, 8am–6pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am–5pm, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.