Five things to do in Whanganui

Joana Simmons (aka Banana Jolie). Photo / Supplied

CONFESSIONS OF AN AEROBICS INSTRUCTOR

Joana Simmons (aka Banana Jolie) is returning to her hometown to take the lies out of Lycra with her hit cardio-comedy cabaret show. The show is on Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the Amdram Theatre. Vaccine passes will be scanned upon entry.

The Flow Collective - Elise Goodge (left), Brad McMillan, Elizabeth de Vegt, Andrew Wetherall, Hamish Jellyman. Photo / Steve Caudwell Photography.

FLOW PERFORMANCE

The album Flow will be released by Wellington label, Oro Records on Saturday, March 5, with a live performance at St Peter's Church in Whanganui. Elizabeth de Vegt and her band will perform at St Peter's Anglican Church on Saturday night at 7.30pm. Tickets can be found at The Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Why not cycle out to Upokongaro on the weekend? Photo / Paul Brooks

CYCLE TO UPOKONGARO

Take your bike for a trip along the river, through Aramoho and out to Upokongaro. It's about 10km from the city centre.

Locally made food products, as well as fresh local produce, can be found at the Whanganui River Markets. Photo / Lewis Gardner

MARKET

Locally made food products, as well as fresh local produce, can be found at the Whanganui River Markets. There will also be a large diverse collection of collectors, makers, and creators in the River Traders section, which reopened the weekend before Christmas.

Whanganui weather on sunny day. Durie Hill tower. Photo / Bevan Conley

GET HIGH

When's the last time you climbed the Durie Hill War Memorial Tower? The official memorial to the 513 people from the district who died in World War I is 33.5m high and the rock is estimated to be more than 2 million years old. And the view is priceless.