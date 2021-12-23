Five things to do in Whanganui this Christmas weekend

Backyard cricket is a great option for Christmas weekend. Photo / George Novak

Boxing day shopping. Photo / File

BOXING DAY SALES

Get yourself a deal on Boxing Day as the big retailers do their best to convince shoppers they need an upgrade or the latest gadget. Be warned though: only spend what you can afford.

Go and have a BBQ at Bason Botanic Gardens. Photo / File

OUTDOOR BBQ

2. If you're looking to get away from the bargain hunters in town why not head outdoors for a picnic or barbecue at the Bason Botanic Gardens or Kai Iwi and Castlecliff Beaches. MetService is forecasting a hot, sunny day so remember your sun protection.

BACKYARD CRICKET

3. If you are wanting to head outside, take along a cricket set and get everyone involved in a bit of backyard cricket. Make sure you agree on suitable rules - is over the fence a six or out? Bat down cricket where fielders roll the ball from where it was hit to dismiss the batter is also a classic.

Die Hard is one of the Christmas move classics. Photo / File

CHRISTMAS MOVIE TIME

4. TV2 kick of the weekend on Friday (Christmas Eve) night with the tried and true when it comes to Christmas movies. Home Alone is on at 6.30 and Die Hard follows that at 8.30.

Marie Kondo says to keep things that "spark joy" and then choosing a place for them to live. Photo / Supplied

RESET YOUR BELONGINGS

5. A lot of people will have time off this Christmas and New Year and it's a good time to go through your belongings and decide what you need and what you don't. Don't know where to start? Try Marie Kondo's KonMari method - only keeping things that "spark joy" and then choosing a place for them to live.