Whanganui weekend: 5 things to do

MARKETS

The final Whanganui River Markets before Christmas will be back to normal with a full range of stalls, after only being able to hold the Farmers Market section recently. It's on from 8.30am to 1pm on Saturday. Scan in, wear your mask and maintain social distance.

SANTA CRUISE

The two-hour cruise leaves the Riverboat Centre wharf at 1pm (boarding at 12.30pm) on Sunday and somewhere along the way Santa will appear with a sackload of presents for the children on board. Book with the Riverboat Centre.

MOVIES

From West Side Story to Spider-Man: No Way Home to Clifford the Big Red Dog and more, there's something for just about everyone this weekend at Embassy 3 Cinema. Check out their Facebook page or www.embassy3.co.nz for all the movie details and sessions.

MAKE A SPLASH

It's back to business as usual at the Splash Centre after recent Covid-19 restrictions – you just need your vax pass for entry. All facilities, including the hydroslide, fitness centre, sauna and steam room, are open and you no longer need to book to use the pools.

CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRY

St Oswald's Church in Westmere is celebrating Christmas from 4pm on Sunday. The event includes a play called "A Royal Visit", carols and a festive supper. Please bring koha to assist with supper.