Year in Review: Masters Games highlights action-packed February 2021

Nathan Pitcher hands the flame to Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall at the New Zealand Masters Games opening ceremony. Photo / Paul Brooks

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at some of the news highlights of what has been another year like no other.

February 5

The 32nd NZ Masters Games opened at the Games Hub at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Around 4,700 competitors had signed up to compete in 56 different competitions.

The opening ceremony was live-streamed and a Covid-19 education team was present at the Games Hub and around sports venues, reminding people to sign in and stay safe.

February 6

Waitangi Day was celebrated with Paepae in the Park in Patea marking the 18th anniversary of the event.

Whanganui turned on great weather for the first two days of the Masters Games with athletics, badminton, bocce, cowboy action shooting, petanque, pool, touch rugby and six-a-side football on Saturday, followed by archery, waka ama, indoor bowls, motocross and cycling on Sunday.

Paepae in the Park in Patea on Waitangi Day. Photo / Lewis Gardner

February 10

There were more than 100 volunteers working at the Masters Games, and a sizeable proportion of them were members of the Whanarere whanau stepping up to honour the memory of long-server Manny Piko Whanarere, who died in 2020.

The Whanarere whanau provided a formidable volunteer force at Downer New Zealand Masters Games this year. Photo / Arahi Hagger

February 13

Whanganui women's festival La Fiesta opened for its 12th year, offering a month-long programme of workshops, concerts, art exhibitions and gatherings. On the eve of Valentine's Day, Whanganui couple Tom and Nola Wright celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at Virginia Lodge Rest Home.

February 19

Some of the newest and most advanced marine technology was rolled out of a Whanganui boatyard as Q-West launched the HamiltonJet hybrid Aria on its voyage to the America's Cup in Auckland.

Rodney the cat, the famous feline who first caught the public eye after being dumped outside Marton, made headlines again when he resurfaced after four months on the run from a new home. He was re-homed in Whanganui.

The HamiltonJet hybrid Aria before her launch at Q-West in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

February 20

The February One Roof report revealed that the median price for houses sold in January in the Whanganui district was $485,000, while the Ruapehu District was at $391,000.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said the Whanganui market had remained "really hot" after the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

Border and managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) workers became the first New Zealanders to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

February 22

Work began on upgrading the entrance to Whanganui's 102-year-old elevator and a free shuttle service was offered for Durie Hill residents for the duration of the closure.

Famous feline Rodney the Cat resurfaced in February. Photo / Supplied

February 27

Debate over who pays for logging damage to rural roads was reignited when residents and truck drivers complained about the state of Denlair Rd, near Fordell.

Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes told the council's infrastructure committee it would cost around $70,000 a month to try and keep the road sealed.