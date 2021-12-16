Whanganui drag racers enjoy success at Meremere and Masterton events

The River Rat funny car, pictured in action in 2012, has been rebuilt after an eight-year layoff. Photo / Popeye Pics

Whanganui entrants have competed with distinction at recent drag racing events.

At a meet at the Meremere dragstrip, Dave Tunnel qualified well in his TPE racing Chev powered dragster and made his way through a large field to claim a final round victory in 7.0 seconds at 193 miles per hour (310 km/h).

Last weekend at Masterton saw the return of the "River Rat" Pontiac funny car of Grant Rivers and Dave Rowan after an eight-year layoff and rebuild.

Driver Rivers had two cautious qualifying runs and on his third attempt ran hard to 3/4 track before handling issues resulted in an early shutdown.

However, the 6.8sec pass was still the fastest elapsed time in the competition class.

Dean Scott qualified his Chevy ute second in the supercharged outlaws division with an excellent 7.0sec pass at 201mph (323km/h).

Unfortunately, rain on Sunday prevented finals from being run.