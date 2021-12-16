Community feedback sought on Durie Hill lookout development

An artists impression of the proposed design. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui District Council is asking for community feedback on the proposed upgrade of the Durie Hill lookout and surrounding area.

A concept plan has been developed by WSP Landscape Architecture in conjunction with the council.

Earlier this year, Mars Petcare donated $100,000 to go towards an upgrade of the Blyth Street lookout area.

An additional $80,000 has been set in Whanganui District Council's Long-Term Plan to support the project.

The design approach for the lookout is inspired by the area's unique heritage, with the overall design intended to be minimalistic.

"The vision is to deliver a higher amenity and unique landmark centred on themes associated with the site's heritage, lookout views and recreation," a statement in the Landscape Concept Design by WSP said.

"Adjacent to the elevator and steps, and connected to a garden space around the War Memorial Tower and heritage fence, are facilitates that support rest and picnic-type activities for local residents, visitors, cyclists, dogs and others.

"These will respect and reinforce the local heritage and sense of place.

"Features respecting and referencing tāngata whenua heritage will be developed with iwi and hapū and are likely centred around the lookout area.

"All the features set within a calmed streetscape at Blyth Street where landscaping features on both sides of the street support garden suburb heritage, recreation and visitor themes."

Construction work is expected to start from July 2022.

A full look of the plan can be found at https://www.whanganui.govt.nz/Your-Council/Projects-and-Initiatives/Works-Projects/Durie-Hill-lookout-improvements

If you have comments, questions or if you'd like more information, please contact the council's senior parks manager, Wendy Bainbridge, at wendy.bainbridge@whanganui.govt.nz

or property operations manager, Sandra Woodhead at sandra.woodhead@whanganui.govt.nz by Monday, January 31.