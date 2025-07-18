In the 10 months since it was formed, the club has grown to 120 members with active ride groups held in Whanganui, Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay, Auckland, Wairarapa and Wellington, with events planned for Timaru and Dunedin in February.
Cochrane is a key adviser for Kiwi Rider Magazine for the GS Rally coming to Whanganui at the end of October, with 230-250 riders participating over the three-day event.
In November, he is organising a Day of 100 Bikes in Guyton St to commemorate 100 years since Percy Coleman opened his first motorcycle shop.
“I’ve put a lot into event organising emotionally and this theft is twice as draining, you wonder ‘why do I bother?’.”
Cochrane has organised a monthly column in the Kiwi Rider Magazine on how to prevent motorcycle theft and how to improve security.
“Because there are a lot of new people coming into motorcycling, I feel like I need to do something to help others because it is a gut-wrenching experience to have your bike stolen.”