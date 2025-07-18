Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Vintage motorcycle bought as tribute to owner’s late son stolen from Whanganui garage

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Aramoho resident Robert Cochrane had a Royal Enfield 411 Himalayan adventure bike, which was a tribute to his late son, stolen from his garage. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Aramoho resident Robert Cochrane had a Royal Enfield 411 Himalayan adventure bike, which was a tribute to his late son, stolen from his garage. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

A distinctive Royal Enfield 411 Himalayan adventure bike, bought as a tribute to his late son, has been stolen from Whanganui motorcycle enthusiast Robert Cochrane’s garage.

The black bike, licence plate B6LPH, was stolen from Cochrane’s locked garage in Aramoho early on July 16.

Cochrane, founder and leader of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save