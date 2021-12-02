LIVE MUSIC

The Jazz Club meets on Sunday with the River City Big Band playing a new repertoire. Numbers limited to 100 people under the red traffic light system. St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St, $25 admission, $15 members.

FARMERS' MARKET

The red light system has meant a slimmed down Saturday River Markets, but you can still check out local producers of food, vegetables, plants and flowers. Don't forget any food bought at the market will have to be eaten away from the site down by the river bank.

GET FESTIVE

It's time to drag that Christmas tree out of storage and get decorating to brighten up the mood and get in the spirit ahead of the big day. Get the kids to cut pretty shapes out of foil to add some sparkle. And visit local stores to find that perfect addition to your tree.

PODCAST

Yippee ki yay - welcome to Haileywood, a podcast about one-time Hollywood megastar Bruce Willis and what happened when he left Tinsel Town to escape the tabloid press and moved to smalltown Idaho, not just to live, but to try to transform the place. Find it on iHeartRadio or wherever you get your podcasts.

STREAMING

Yellowjackets follows a group of schoolgirls lost in the wilderness after a plane crash, with a dual timeline 25 years later as their past and what happened in those woods catches up with them. Showing on Neon.