Whanganui will be in the red until at at least Monday, December 13. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui businesses are preparing for the first day under the Government's Covid-19 traffic light system.

Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu will begin life under the new Covid-19 protection framework in red, which presents a new set of restrictions local businesses.

Vaccine passes will be required to enter many locations in the city and businesses that choose not to use vaccine passes face even tougher restrictions.

SourBros bakery says it will be requiring passes during its usual opening hours, but an online shop will open for a contactless pickup option for unvaccinated customers.

Co-owner John Wilson said he had hoped the traffic light system would free the business up a little bit more.

"Because we are going into red it's actually going to restrict us a lot more, which is a little bit disappointing.

"It was a question of are we willing to lose up to 20 per cent of our customers? Or are we going to figure out another way?

"At least we can direct people to another option. It's not a complete dismissal. You can still get the bread, you just have to abide by the system."

The Government's next announcement on the traffic light system, and whether Whanganui will remain on red, will be made on Monday, December 13.

Josh Sharkey says it was sad to say goodbye to regular customers who won't be able to come in from Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Josh Sharkey, of Sharkey's Barbers in Whanganui East, said working alone would make it more difficult to check customers' vaccine passes.

He would be trying to make sure people knew how the traffic light system worked.

"I have to do what I'm told by the Government or else I get a hefty fine, so I have to be checking that people have a pass," Sharkey said.

It was sad to say goodbye to his valued customers and friends who weren't vaccinated and who weren't able to come in from Friday onwards, Sharkey said.

"I think it's a sad time for New Zealanders, as this situation is dividing us.

"We have to remember we are on the same team."

Businesses that are meant to but do not enforce vaccine passes could face fines of up to $15,000.

Trafalgar Square centre manager, Susan Hunt, said because the mall was a thoroughfare to a supermarket and other essential businesses it wouldn't be requiring vaccination passes to enter the building.

Going from alert level 2 into red traffic light was "a backwards step", she said.

"The biggest impact really will be the food court, because they will only be able to do contactless.

"Hairdressers like Just Cuts are all vaccinated and will be using the pass system because they have to, but all of the other businesses are done on a store by store basis."

Retailers have the option of mandating a vaccine pass.

Vaccine passes won't be required to enter Trafalgar Square. Photo / File

Paper Plus would not be requiring one, Hunt said.

"They are a great provider for post and paying bills etc, and a lot of elderly people, in particular, rely on that service.

"They will be counting people in and out, however, with one-metre distancing."

Hunt said the public would have to be patient when it came to accessing some businesses while Whanganui was in red.

"There are going to be queues, and if people do come in and see it's busy, they may have to come back at a quieter time.

"The Warehouse is now trading to 10pm, Countdown trades until 10pm, so there's plenty of time in the day to pick a different slot to come in and have a wander."

As a restaurant, Hi-Kut Bistro now needs all diners to show a vaccine pass before entering the premises.

Owner Kaiming "Kelvin" Huang said he would be keeping an eye on how other local businesses were implementing the pass system, to make sure he was doing it right.

He was confident a lot of his customers were already double vaccinated.

"We are just following the rules like everybody else," Huang said.

"This is a strange time for everyone. Let's try and be nice to each other."

Huang said he had already been in contact with all the businesses who had booked the restaurant for Christmas functions in the coming weeks.

"They've all replied saying they're fully vaccinated, so that's a good sign."

Kaiming 'Kelvin' Huang says he will be following the rules, just like everyone else. Photo / Supplied

Sarjeant on the Quay will require all visitors and contractors to present a vaccine pass before entering the building.

"We appreciate that a number of our visitors will choose not to be vaccinated, however, they may still access our exhibition, collections, shopping and information services online via our social media channels and website," Sarjeant director Greg Anderson said.

Closing down

Inspire Health & Fitness Centre shut its doors this week, after operating for the past 10 years.

"Regrettably we have succumbed to the impacts of Covid-19 as have many of our small local businesses," a statement on social media said.

"The recent traffic light system and the uncertainty of Covid-19 has contributed in making our regrettable decision to close the fitness centre to ensure our valued staff, whānau, members and wider community remain safe."

Gyms are able to keep their doors open at red, but a vaccine pass is required.

Glitz and Glam Hair and Beauty has closed its salons at Trafalgar Square and Victoria Ave.

A statement posted on Facebook on November 29 said it wouldn't "be part of an evil system that tears livelihoods apart and breaks up families".

"Even though I am devastated and weak because of the consequences set out for me by the Government, I am reminded that I am strong for standing up for what I believe in.

"I am extremely proud and honoured to have an amazing team who has stuck by me and supported me while making this decision."