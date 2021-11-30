Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Whanganui events cancelled following traffic light announcement

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Organisers said they did everything they possibly could to run the Cemetery Circuit on Boxing Day. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Organisers said they did everything they possibly could to run the Cemetery Circuit on Boxing Day. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui's move onto red in the Covid-19 traffic light system on Thursday night left local event organisers with some tough decisions to make.

The biggest casualty was the Boxing Day Cemetery Circuit, which was officially

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.